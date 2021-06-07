+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
+ taxes & licensing
LOADED WITH ALL THE FEATURES
Our Jeep Cherokee Limited has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, New tires all around, Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no Collisions, Financing Available on site Trades welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. the 2017 Jeep Cherokee is going to stand out during your search for a small crossover SUV, its exceptional off-road ability is likely going to come to the fore. That's what Jeeps are known for, after all. the Cherokee can take on dirt and rocks better than any other rival crossover. But most shoppers are looking for pavement-based performance in this class, and fortunately the Cherokee succeeds here as well. With a supple suspension and a strong V6 engine option, plus an excellent 8.4-inch touchscreen inside, the 2017 Cherokee is equally prepared for the daily grind. our Cherokee Limited comes with the Pentar V6 engine paired to a nine speed transmission for smooth shifting and maximum fuel economy. Jeep Active drive Select Terrain System, Push button start, Remote start, rear back up camera, Heater and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, Blind spot monitoring and rear cross path detection, forward collision warning with brake assist, rain sensing wipers, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist, leather seats, power lift gate, engine start stop feature for increased fuel economy, Navigation, and 9 amplified speakers with Subwoofer and dual pane panoramic sunroof. antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front- and rear-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. A rearview camera 8.4-inch touchscreen come with a Uconnect Access system that includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance. In government crash tests, the Cherokee received an overall rating of four out of five possible stars, with four stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Cherokee the best possible rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-crash and roof strength crash tests. The Cherokee's seat and head restraint design was also rated Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts, but the Jeep received a Marginal rating (second worst of four) in the small-overlap front-impact test. The IIHS also tested the Cherokee's optional forward collision mitigation system and gave a high score of Superior.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9