2017 Jeep Cherokee

111,900 KM

Details

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Limited LEATHER SUNROOF AWD TECH PKG LUXURY PKG

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Limited LEATHER SUNROOF AWD TECH PKG LUXURY PKG

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

111,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7322759
  • Stock #: P2130
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS0HD224842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,900 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED WITH ALL THE FEATURES



Our Jeep Cherokee Limited has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, New tires all around, Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no Collisions, Financing Available on site Trades welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. the 2017 Jeep Cherokee is going to stand out during your search for a small crossover SUV, its exceptional off-road ability is likely going to come to the fore. That's what Jeeps are known for, after all. the Cherokee can take on dirt and rocks better than any other rival crossover. But most shoppers are looking for pavement-based performance in this class, and fortunately the Cherokee succeeds here as well. With a supple suspension and a strong V6 engine option, plus an excellent 8.4-inch touchscreen inside, the 2017 Cherokee is equally prepared for the daily grind. our Cherokee Limited comes with the Pentar V6 engine paired to a nine speed transmission for smooth shifting and maximum fuel economy. Jeep Active drive Select Terrain System, Push button start, Remote start, rear back up camera, Heater and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, Blind spot monitoring and rear cross path detection, forward collision warning with brake assist, rain sensing wipers, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist, leather seats, power lift gate, engine start stop feature for increased fuel economy, Navigation, and 9 amplified speakers with Subwoofer and dual pane panoramic sunroof. antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front- and rear-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. A rearview camera 8.4-inch touchscreen come with a Uconnect Access system that includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance. In government crash tests, the Cherokee received an overall rating of four out of five possible stars, with four stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Cherokee the best possible rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-crash and roof strength crash tests. The Cherokee's seat and head restraint design was also rated Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts, but the Jeep received a Marginal rating (second worst of four) in the small-overlap front-impact test. The IIHS also tested the Cherokee's optional forward collision mitigation system and gave a high score of Superior.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

