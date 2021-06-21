Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

133,912 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

North

Location

133,912KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7383575
  • Stock #: 21JC26A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,912 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24J -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD)
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Weather Floor Mats Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

