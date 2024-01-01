Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2017 Jeep Compass

124,151 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Jeep Compass

1 4WD **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Compass

1 4WD **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,151KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Spitfire Orange
  • Interior Colour Black w/Red Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,151 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
BLACK
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TWO-TONE PAINT W/BLACK ROOF
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 W/ESS (STD)
Spitfire Orange
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2XE -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Windshield Wiper De-Icer
BLACK W/RED ACCENTS LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/ PERFORATION
NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display GPS Navigation
LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Passenger Seats Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust Front Heated Seats
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

Used 2023 Ford Explorer 1 4WD **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Ford Explorer 1 4WD **New Arrival** 19,709 KM $55,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Explorer 1 **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Ford Explorer 1 **New Arrival** 21,766 KM $54,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape 1 EcoBoost **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Ford Escape 1 EcoBoost **New Arrival** 140,188 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Regina

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Compass