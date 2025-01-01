$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Compass
High Altitude Edition
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,905 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Jeep Compass boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TIRES: P225/60R17 BSW AS, ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT, BLACK.*This Jeep Compass Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels w/Painted Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Touring suspension, Tires: P225/60R17 BSW AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.
Vehicle Features
