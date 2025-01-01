Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Jeep Compass boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TIRES: P225/60R17 BSW AS, ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT, BLACK.*This Jeep Compass Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels w/Painted Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Touring suspension, Tires: P225/60R17 BSW AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

2017 Jeep Compass

201,905 KM

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Used
201,905KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4NJDAB9HD173739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,905 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Jeep Compass boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TIRES: P225/60R17 BSW AS, ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT, BLACK.*This Jeep Compass Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels w/Painted Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Touring suspension, Tires: P225/60R17 BSW AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
BLACK
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD)
DARK SLATE GREY LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (STD)
TIRES: P225/60R17 BSW AS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry Body-Colour Fascia w/Bright Insert Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Bright Side Roof Rails Body-Colour Liftgate App...

