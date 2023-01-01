$29,989+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo ALTITUDE PACKAGE LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo ALTITUDE PACKAGE LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$29,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,600 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE ALTITUDE PACKAGE
Our 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Altitude Package has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free. Financing Available on site. Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. It's hard to find a truly off-road-ready SUV these days, especially at a reasonable price. But if you're shopping for one, Jeep has you covered with the 2017 Grand Cherokee. Off-road prowess isn't the Grand Cherokee's only trick, though. The compelling engine help set the Jeep Grand Cherokee apart 3.6-liter gasoline V6 delivers decent power and fuel economy. A premium interior and serious versatility make the Grand Cherokee a standout in the class. For Trail Rated luxury in a stylish package, the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee is certainly tough to top. Laredo comes fairly well-equipped, including a 3.6-liter V6 engine (295 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque) with an eight-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with a 5-inch touchscreen, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack. 18-inch Black out wheels, additional , remote start, an auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror, a power liftgate, a 115-volt power outlet, satellite radio, a heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, leather/ Suede upholstery, eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings and an additional USB charging port.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993