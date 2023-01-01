Menu
<p><strong>SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE ALTITUDE PACKAGE</strong></p> <p>Our 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the <strong>Altitude Package has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free. Financing Available on site. Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. </strong>It's hard to find a truly off-road-ready SUV these days, especially at a reasonable price. But if you're shopping for one, Jeep has you covered with the 2017 Grand Cherokee. Off-road prowess isn't the Grand Cherokee's only trick, though. The compelling engine help set the Jeep Grand Cherokee apart 3.6-liter gasoline V6 delivers decent power and fuel economy. A premium interior and serious versatility make the Grand Cherokee a standout in the class. For Trail Rated luxury in a stylish package, the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee is certainly tough to top. Laredo comes fairly well-equipped, including a 3.6-liter V6 engine (295 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque) with an eight-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with a 5-inch touchscreen, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack. 18-inch Black out wheels, additional , remote start, an auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror, a power liftgate, a 115-volt power outlet, satellite radio, a heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, leather/ Suede upholstery, eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings and an additional USB charging port.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

112,600 KM

$29,989

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo ALTITUDE PACKAGE LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo ALTITUDE PACKAGE LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$29,989

+ taxes & licensing

112,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG4HC766911

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Altitude Package has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free. Financing Available on site. Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. It's hard to find a truly off-road-ready SUV these days, especially at a reasonable price. But if you're shopping for one, Jeep has you covered with the 2017 Grand Cherokee. Off-road prowess isn't the Grand Cherokee's only trick, though. The compelling engine help set the Jeep Grand Cherokee apart 3.6-liter gasoline V6 delivers decent power and fuel economy. A premium interior and serious versatility make the Grand Cherokee a standout in the class. For Trail Rated luxury in a stylish package, the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee is certainly tough to top. Laredo comes fairly well-equipped, including a 3.6-liter V6 engine (295 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque) with an eight-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with a 5-inch touchscreen, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack. 18-inch Black out wheels, additional , remote start, an auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror, a power liftgate, a 115-volt power outlet, satellite radio, a heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, leather/ Suede upholstery, eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings and an additional USB charging port.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
Navigation System

Power Steering
Block Heater

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
8 speed automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$29,989

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee