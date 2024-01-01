$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 278,875 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Jeep Grand Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" SATIN SILVER ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC, TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR.* This Jeep Grand Cherokee Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23H LIMITED , RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION, LUXURY GROUP II, GVWR: 2,948 KGS (6,500 LBS), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS, BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK/BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTILATED BUCKET SEATS, 9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Jeep Grand Cherokee come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
306-737-4958