+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
+ taxes & licensing
FULLY LOADED V6 AWD TOW PKG
Our 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited has been through a presale inspection. Fresh full synthetic oil service new tires all around Beautiful Dark Brown Pearl paint. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle. Financing Available on site , Trades Welcome , Aftermarket Warranties available to fit every need and budget. It's hard to find a truly off-road-ready SUV these days, especially at a reasonable price. But if you're shopping for one, Jeep has you covered with the 2017 Grand Cherokee.Grand Cherokee offers just about every upscale amenity and high-tech option you can think of. A premium interior and serious versatility make the Grand Cherokee a standout in the class. For Trail Rated luxury in a stylish package, the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee is certainly tough to top. Limited includes 18-inch wheels, additional chrome exterior trim, remote start, an auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror, a power liftgate, a 115-volt power outlet, satellite radio, a heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings and an additional USB charging port. Our Limited receives extra upgrades 20" wheels, vented front seats , Trailer PKG, Navigation, Panoramic sunroof. Heated and cooled Leather seats. Backup Camera, Uconnect system in the Jeep Grand Cherokee is one of the most user-friendly on the market.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9