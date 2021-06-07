Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

150,400 KM

Details Description Features

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
Limited NAVIGATION SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

150,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7197329
  • Stock #: P2107
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG6HC826170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,400 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED V6 AWD TOW PKG

Our 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited has been through a presale inspection. Fresh full synthetic oil service new tires all around Beautiful Dark Brown Pearl paint. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle. Financing Available on site , Trades Welcome , Aftermarket Warranties available to fit every need and budget. It's hard to find a truly off-road-ready SUV these days, especially at a reasonable price. But if you're shopping for one, Jeep has you covered with the 2017 Grand Cherokee.Grand Cherokee offers just about every upscale amenity and high-tech option you can think of. A premium interior and serious versatility make the Grand Cherokee a standout in the class. For Trail Rated luxury in a stylish package, the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee is certainly tough to top. Limited includes 18-inch wheels, additional chrome exterior trim, remote start, an auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror, a power liftgate, a 115-volt power outlet, satellite radio, a heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings and an additional USB charging port. Our Limited receives extra upgrades 20" wheels, vented front seats , Trailer PKG, Navigation, Panoramic sunroof. Heated and cooled Leather seats. Backup Camera, Uconnect system in the Jeep Grand Cherokee is one of the most user-friendly on the market.





Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Sunroof
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
4x4
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
8 speed automatic

