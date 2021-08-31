2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 7 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7643692

7643692 Stock #: 21JGC88A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 69,776 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Windows Rear Defrost Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection BRIGHT WHITE 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD) BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION -inc: Auto-Dimming Exterior Passenger Mirror QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23H LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic TIRES: P265/60R18 BSW AS LRR (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD) WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" TECH GREY ALUMINUM (STD) BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTILATED BUCKET SEATS RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp Pages SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 8.4" Touchscreen Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details Requires Subscription LUXURY GROUP II -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Automatic Headlamp Levelling System 506 Watt Amplifier Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers LED ...

