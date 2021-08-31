Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

69,776 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

69,776KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7643692
  • Stock #: 21JGC88A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,776 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!Luxury Group II , Heated Front and Rear Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Ventilated Front Seats, Remote Start, Back up Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, 8.4" Touch Screen, HID Headlights and much more!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION -inc: Auto-Dimming Exterior Passenger Mirror
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23H LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
TIRES: P265/60R18 BSW AS LRR (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" TECH GREY ALUMINUM (STD)
BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTILATED BUCKET SEATS
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp Pages SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 8.4" Touchscreen Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP II -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Automatic Headlamp Levelling System 506 Watt Amplifier Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers LED ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

