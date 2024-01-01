Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

114,000 KM

Details Features

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

114,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG8HL527308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2017 Jeep Wrangler