Heated Seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, and more. This 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon is powered by a 3.6L V6 engine and 5-Speed Automatic transmission.Fully inspected and covered by our life time engine warranty, 30-day exchange and 90 day/3,000 Km bumper to bumper warranty!*Text us at (306) 500-7697 for more information*Crestview Chrysler is a local owned and operated dealership in Regina. We have served the Moose Jaw, Southey, Saskatoon and Southern Saskatchewan markets for over 40 years. We carry a large inventory of new and pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices. If we don't have what you are looking for, simply ask and we will do our best to find it for you. For more information on this vehicle please call our Sales Department or fill out a form on this page. We value our return customers and the opportunity to earn new business. Come see us at 601 Albert Street in Regina and find out why we are a top-volume Chrysler dealer.
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Supplemental Front Seat Side Air Bags
- Rollover protection bars
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Floor mats
- Remote Start System
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Rear On/Off Road
- Tires - Front On/Off Road
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Trim
-
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
- BLACK
- MOPAR Slush Mats
- Convertible Soft Top
- Front heated seats
- Conventional Spare Tire
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
- ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
- TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Hill Descent Control Tip Start
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic
- CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Front Heated Seats MOPAR Slush Mats
- RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
- BODY-COLOUR FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: If ordering without AEM (Dual Top Group) the black soft top will not be included Rear Window Defroster Delete Sunrider Soft Top Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
