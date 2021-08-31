Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

84,974 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

84,974KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7643698
  • Stock #: PP2081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gobi
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,974 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!Rare Gobi Color, Leather Heated Seats, Remote Start, Trailer Tow Group, Navigation and more!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Front heated seats
Conventional Spare Tire
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Alpine Premium Audio System
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 4-Pin Wiring Harness
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: Air Filtering A/C Refrigerant Humidity Sensor
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Gobi
BODY-COLOUR FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: If ordering without AEM (Dual Top Group) the black soft top will not be included Rear Window Defroster Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Heated Seats Front Seat Back Map Pockets Driver Height Adjuster Seat
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/SATIN CARBON (STD)
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Body-Colour Grille w/Bright Accent Rear Bumper Accents Front Bumper Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

