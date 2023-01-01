2017 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9605122

9605122 Stock #: PP2199

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Exterior Tow Hooks Fog Lamps Steel Wheels Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Seating Cloth Seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Tubular Side Steps Black Clearcoat Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24B -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD) 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS TIRES: P225/75R16 BSW ON/OFF ROAD (STD) WHEELS: 16" X 7.0" LUXURY STYLED STEEL (STD) TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required) CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Center Remote USB Port Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Tire Pressure Monitoring Display BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top

