2017 Kia Forte

34,500 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regina Mazda

306-543-3345

2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

EX+

2017 Kia Forte

EX+

Location

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

306-543-3345

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

34,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5423423
  • Stock #: 72630Z
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A86HE072630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Black (WK)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 72630Z
  • Mileage 34,500 KM

Vehicle Description

ASK FOR D.K.
(306)502-4755

Thank you for taking the time to view our selection of great pre-owned vehicles.

Regina Mazda has been locally owned and operated for over 35 years. We continue to carry on the ideals of transparency and integrity. We maintain a friendly and inviting atmosphere, please feel free to stop in or call and talk to one of our friendly salespeople. The coffee is always on.
VIN number and CarProof are always available upon request.

Ask us about our great warranty options! We can set up a warranty that suits your needs and driving to ensure that you get the best value for your dollar.

Vehicle Features

Engine Immobilizer
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Rear child safety locks
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Window grid antenna
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
90 amp alternator
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Leather Gear Shift Knob
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full Carpet Floor Covering
50 L Fuel Tank
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
3.06 Axle Ratio
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Tires: P215/45R17 -inc: low rolling resistance
Engine: 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting driver seat
Wheels: 17" Machined-Finish Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regina Mazda

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

306-543-3345

