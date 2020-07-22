2017 Kia Forte

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Front fog lamps Safety Rear child safety locks Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner 90 amp alternator Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Leather Gear Shift Knob Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Full Carpet Floor Covering 50 L Fuel Tank Vinyl Door Trim Insert 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents 3.06 Axle Ratio Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Tires: P215/45R17 -inc: low rolling resistance Engine: 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting driver seat Wheels: 17" Machined-Finish Alloy

