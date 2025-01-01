Menu
2017 Kia Sorento AWD includes: <br/> Odometer: 81,824 km <br/> Price: $20,990+taxes <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> WOW Factors:- <br/> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -Second set of Winter tires <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight features:- <br/> -Apple Carplay <br/> -Android Auto <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Push button Start <br/> -keyless Entry <br/> -Power Seat <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Power side mirrors <br/> -Power Locks <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Parking Sensors <br/> -Cruise Control and much more.

2017 Kia Sorento

81,824 KM

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sorento

LX-AWD

12388719

2017 Kia Sorento

LX-AWD

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,824KM
VIN 5XYPGDA12HG195890

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 81,824 KM

2017 Kia Sorento AWD includes:
Odometer: 81,824 km
Price: $20,990+taxes


Financing Available
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Second set of Winter tires


Highlight features:-
-Apple Carplay
-Android Auto
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Push button Start
-keyless Entry
-Power Seat
-Heated Seats
-Power side mirrors
-Power Locks
-Backup-Camera
-Parking Sensors
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2017 Kia Sorento