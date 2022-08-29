Menu
2017 Kia Soul

116,000 KM

$16,998

$16,998

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2017 Kia Soul

2017 Kia Soul

LX WHOLESALE

2017 Kia Soul

LX WHOLESALE

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$16,998

116,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9245485
  • Stock #: w403
  • VIN: KNDJN2A29H7433983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This sharp looking KIa Soul - was locally owned. It has no major accidents or claims on the Carfax. The 2017 Kia Soul's funky styling, fun-to-drive attitude, extensive feature content and wagon-based practicality make it a great choice for an urban commuter or as an alternative to a small crossover. As befitting a car of its dimensions, the 2016 Kia Soul is immensely practical. The interior is spacious, with plenty of headroom for front row occupants, and even rear seat passengers will find ample legroom. The cargo area is rather modest in size, but folding the rear seats reveals the true benefit of the boxy shape by tripling the amount of carrying capacity. The front-wheel-drive 2017 Kia Soul gets a 1.6-liter four-cylinder with 130 horsepower and 118 pound-feet of torque. This is paired to a and a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard safety equipment for all 2017 Kia Soul models includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes, hill-start assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. With its modern look and expressive styling details, the 2016 Kia Soul's cabin offers a nice balance between form and function. Interior materials are of a higher quality than you might expect from a car in this price range. The Souls standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, full power accessories, driver-selectable steering settings, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Split Folder Rear Seats
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

