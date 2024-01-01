$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Kia Sportage
EX Premium ACCIDENT FREE
2017 Kia Sportage
EX Premium ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
143,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDPNCAC5H7252596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,700 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Comfort
rear air
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
2017 MINI Cooper Convertible COOPER S CONVERTIBLE 166,400 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer LOW KM 80,500 KM $29,989 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS 148,100 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Siman Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Siman Auto Sales
306-546-3993
2017 Kia Sportage