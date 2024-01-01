Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Kia Sportage

143,700 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Kia Sportage

EX Premium ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sportage

EX Premium ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 10856166
  2. 10856166
  3. 10856166
  4. 10856166
  5. 10856166
  6. 10856166
  7. 10856166
  8. 10856166
  9. 10856166
  10. 10856166
  11. 10856166
  12. 10856166
  13. 10856166
  14. 10856166
  15. 10856166
  16. 10856166
  17. 10856166
  18. 10856166
  19. 10856166
  20. 10856166
  21. 10856166
  22. 10856166
  23. 10856166
  24. 10856166
  25. 10856166
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
143,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC5H7252596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Comfort

rear air

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2017 MINI Cooper Convertible COOPER S CONVERTIBLE for sale in Regina, SK
2017 MINI Cooper Convertible COOPER S CONVERTIBLE 166,400 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Explorer LOW KM for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Ford Explorer LOW KM 80,500 KM $29,989 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS 148,100 KM $21,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sportage