2017 Kia Sportage

56,400 KM

Details

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
Regina Mazda

306-543-3345

LX AWD

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

56,400KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6895266
  • Stock #: 97189Z
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC8H7197189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for taking the time to view our selection of great pre-owned vehicles.



Regina Mazda has been locally owned and operated for over 35 years. We continue to carry on the ideals of transparency and integrity. We maintain a friendly and inviting atmosphere, please feel free to stop in or call and talk to one of our friendly salespeople. The coffee is always on.


VIN number and CarProof are always available upon request.




Ask us about our great warranty options! We can set up a warranty that suits your needs and driving to ensure that you get the best value for your dollar.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER DOORS
Cruise Control
Electric Mirrors
Rear-Window Wiper

