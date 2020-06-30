Menu
2017 Lexus NX 200t

84,600 KM

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

  • Listing ID: 5349647
  • Stock #: P1883
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ8H2144415

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

84,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1883
  • Mileage 84,600 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED WITH FEATURES



Our Lexus NX200t has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service . Carfax Reports Saskatchewan vehicle Factory Power-train warranty to November 30 2022 or 100,000 km. Financing available on site Trades welcome. Introduced two years ago, the NX 200t represents a different type of Lexus crossover SUV. It's sharply styled and possesses a much sportier driving experience than the Lexus norm. Its size is also distinctive. It's a little bigger than most other new-breed subcompact luxury crossover SUVs but smaller than more established compacts. Unchanged, though, are the Lexus trademarks of an ultra-smooth engine, a quiet cabin, superior quality and a reputation for excellent reliability.automatic LED headlights, LED foglights and running lights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, automatic dual-zone climate control, eight-way power-adjustable front seats (with two-way driver lumbar adjustment), simulated-leather upholstery (Lexus' NuLuxe), a 60/40-split folding and reclining backseat, Bluetooth connectivity, the 7-inch Lexus Display Audio knob-and-screen interface, Scout GPS Link navigation smartphone app connectivity, one USB port and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD and satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a media player interface. The Comfort package includes a power-adjustable steering wheel and driver-seat memory functions. To that package, the Premium package adds 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats (heated only on the F Sport), upgraded exterior running lights and a blind-spot monitoring system (available separately). The Luxury package adds popular items such as leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, automatic wipers and a power liftgate, but it must be had with both the Comfort and Premium packages. A power-folding rear is added to the Luxury package. Additional options include front and rear parking sensors, a lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control (bundled with forward collision mitigation), upgraded LED headlights and wireless smartphone charging. There's also the Navigation package, which adds a full Lexus navigation system, the Remote Touch electronics interface, a variety of smartphone apps and two additional speakers.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Spoiler
Roof Rails
Sunroof
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

