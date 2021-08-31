Menu
2017 Lexus RX 350

94,205 KM

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2017 Lexus RX 350

2017 Lexus RX 350

Luxury Package

2017 Lexus RX 350

Luxury Package

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

94,205KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7866381
  • Stock #: 2290141
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA4HC099025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2290141
  • Mileage 94,205 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Lexus RX Grey 350 AWD, Black Leather, 10-Way Heated & Vented Front Bucket Seats, Auto Recirculation AC, Cornering Lamp, Front Illuminated LED Door Scuff Plates, Intelligent Clearance Sonar, L-Shaped Premium LED Headlamps, Premium Leather Seat Surfaces, Premium LED Rear Combination Lamps, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/HDD Navigation, Rear Door Manual Sun Shade, RX 350 Luxury Package, Wheels: 20" Aluminum, Woodgrain & Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel.





Recent Arrival! 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 24V 8-Speed Automatic AWD CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents





Reviews:

  * Most owners rave about the RX's stunning cabin and high-tech features, and build quality is highly rated too. On all aspects of thrifty performance and driving comfort, the RX seems to satisfy, and some repeat owners say that the latest RX is the first that's eager to be driven spiritedly. Flexible cargo room and confident operation in slippery conditions help round out the package. Note that some owners describe the drive as "serene and comfortable," even on units with up-sized wheels. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

