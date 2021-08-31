2017 Lexus RX 350

+ taxes & licensing
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
2017 Lexus RX Grey 350 AWD, Black Leather, 10-Way Heated & Vented Front Bucket Seats, Auto Recirculation AC, Cornering Lamp, Front Illuminated LED Door Scuff Plates, Intelligent Clearance Sonar, L-Shaped Premium LED Headlamps, Premium Leather Seat Surfaces, Premium LED Rear Combination Lamps, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/HDD Navigation, Rear Door Manual Sun Shade, RX 350 Luxury Package, Wheels: 20" Aluminum, Woodgrain & Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel.
Recent Arrival! 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 24V 8-Speed Automatic AWD CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
* Most owners rave about the RX's stunning cabin and high-tech features, and build quality is highly rated too. On all aspects of thrifty performance and driving comfort, the RX seems to satisfy, and some repeat owners say that the latest RX is the first that's eager to be driven spiritedly. Flexible cargo room and confident operation in slippery conditions help round out the package. Note that some owners describe the drive as "serene and comfortable," even on units with up-sized wheels. Source: autoTRADER.ca
