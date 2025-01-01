$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Lexus RX 450h
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,450KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2BGMCA2HC008646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2591221
- Mileage 89,450 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
