2017 Lexus RX 450h

89,450 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Stock # 2591221

12287637

2017 Lexus RX 450h

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,450KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2BGMCA2HC008646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2591221
  • Mileage 89,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2017 Lexus RX 450h