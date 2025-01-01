Menu
$495.00 Doc Fee

FINANCING AVAILABLE (2013+)
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE
CARFAX AVAILABLE


TRADE-INS ARE WELCOME


ZED AUTO INC offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represents the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure


DL# 400141


For more details visit: ZEDAUTO.CA


CONTACT* Call (306).502.4322 or Stop by Zed Auto conveniently located 1575 Park Street, Regina, SK

2017 Lincoln MKZ

138,718 KM

Details Description

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Lincoln MKZ

Reserve AWD (1 Owner/No Accidents)

12557069

2017 Lincoln MKZ

Reserve AWD (1 Owner/No Accidents)

Location

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

306-502-4322

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,718KM
VIN 3LN6L5FC7HR615877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 138,718 KM

Vehicle Description

Zed Auto

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

306-502-4322

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Zed Auto

306-502-4322

2017 Lincoln MKZ