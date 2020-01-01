Menu
2017 Mazda CX-5

71,800 KM

Details Description Features

$27,800

+ tax & licensing
$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Regina Mazda

306-543-3345

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda CX-5

2017 Mazda CX-5

GT

2017 Mazda CX-5

GT

Location

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

306-543-3345

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

71,800KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6232623
  Stock #: 02011Z
  VIN: JM3KFBDL6H0102011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic (Red)
  • Interior Colour Black (KD6)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 02011Z
  • Mileage 71,800 KM

Vehicle Description

ASK FOR D.K.
(306)502-4755

Thank you for taking the time to view our selection of great pre-owned vehicles.

Regina Mazda has been locally owned and operated for over 35 years. We continue to carry on the ideals of transparency and integrity. We maintain a friendly and inviting atmosphere, please feel free to stop in or call and talk to one of our friendly salespeople. The coffee is always on.
VIN number and CarProof are always available upon request.

Ask us about our great warranty options! We can set up a warranty that suits your needs and driving to ensure that you get the best value for your dollar.

Vehicle Features

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Integrated roof antenna
Back-Up Camera
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Tires: P225/55R19 AS
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
58 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
8-Way Driver Seat
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
4.624 Axle Ratio
Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) Blind Spot Sensor
Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Sport Mode Auto -inc: manual shift mode and Drive Selection switch
Passenger Seat
Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Navigation System -inc: free trial
Wheels: 19" Machined Spoke Alloy w/Polished Finish -inc: and dark painted pockets
Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 2-setting drive seat memory, 6-way power front passenger seat w/height adjustment and height adjustable head restraints,
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
GVWR: 2,070 kg (4,566 lb)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regina Mazda

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

