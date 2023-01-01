2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 9 , 8 9 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10188900

10188900 Stock #: 2333591

2333591 VIN: JA32U2FU6HU607378

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 2333591

Mileage 79,891 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.