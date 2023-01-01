Menu
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

79,891 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Location

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,891KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10188900
  • Stock #: 2333591
  • VIN: JA32U2FU6HU607378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2333591
  • Mileage 79,891 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Acura MDX
28,919 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 78,814 KM
$46,900 + tax & lic
2021 Lexus RX 450h
24,087 KM
$67,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Email Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

