$23,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
2017 Nissan Maxima
SL LEATHER SUNROOF
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8673842
- Stock #: P2308
- VIN: 1N4AA6AP7HC411511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2308
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT VALUE LOADED WITH FEATURES
Our 2017 Nissan Maxima has been through a Presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Comes with a second set of winter tires. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing available on site trades welcome aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. safety features on the 2017 Nissan Maxima include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. Standard on the SL and above are a blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert, and a forward collision warning and mitigation system with automatic braking, forward collision warning and mitigation system. In government crash tests, last year's Maxima earned an overall score of five stars (out of a possible five), with five stars for total front-impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. The Maxima also earned top scores from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, receiving a Good rating in the moderate- and small-overlap front-offset impact tests as well as a Good rating in the side impact, roof strength and seat/head restraint tests. The IIHS also tested the Maxima's forward collision mitigation system and awarded it a score of Superior. Apple CarPlay is added as standard equipment for 2017.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.