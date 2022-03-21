Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Maxima

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Maxima

2017 Nissan Maxima

SL LEATHER SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Maxima

SL LEATHER SUNROOF

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 8673842
  2. 8673842
  3. 8673842
  4. 8673842
  5. 8673842
  6. 8673842
  7. 8673842
  8. 8673842
  9. 8673842
  10. 8673842
  11. 8673842
  12. 8673842
  13. 8673842
  14. 8673842
  15. 8673842
  16. 8673842
  17. 8673842
  18. 8673842
  19. 8673842
  20. 8673842
Contact Seller

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8673842
  • Stock #: P2308
  • VIN: 1N4AA6AP7HC411511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2308
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENT VALUE LOADED WITH FEATURES



Our 2017 Nissan Maxima has been through a Presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Comes with a second set of winter tires. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing available on site trades welcome aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. safety features on the 2017 Nissan Maxima include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. Standard on the SL and above are a blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert, and a forward collision warning and mitigation system with automatic braking, forward collision warning and mitigation system. In government crash tests, last year's Maxima earned an overall score of five stars (out of a possible five), with five stars for total front-impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. The Maxima also earned top scores from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, receiving a Good rating in the moderate- and small-overlap front-offset impact tests as well as a Good rating in the side impact, roof strength and seat/head restraint tests. The IIHS also tested the Maxima's forward collision mitigation system and awarded it a score of Superior. Apple CarPlay is added as standard equipment for 2017.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2013 Ford Edge SEL W...
 251,208 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey R...
 202,000 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 91,400 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory