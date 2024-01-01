Menu
Our 2017 Nissan Murano SL has been through a presale inspection frersh full synthetic oil service. New All season Tires Installed. Winter tires included. New Rear Brakes and new Rear Shocks.  Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle , Accident free with excellent service records. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2017 Nissan Murano is a versatile five-passenger midsize crossover with ample room for all passengers. It's a smart choice if you want an upscale, V6-powered vehicle without the luxury brand premium. SV brings the navigation package features as well as remote engine start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, roof rails, foglights and power-adjustable front seats. Three optional packages are available for the SV. The Premium package adds a panoramic sunroof, heated seats and mirrors, and an 11-speaker Bose audio system, while the Driver Assistance package offers an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 360-degree parking camera system, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a new drowsy driver warning system. The Premium Plus package bundles the above features and includes unique 18-inch wheels. SL model includes the Bose audio system and the SV's optional Driver Assistance package features plus heated side mirrors, driver seat/mirror memory settings, leather upholstery, heated front seats, ambient interior lighting and a power liftgate. Technology package that includes the panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control and a forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking. Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,100KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MH9HN176030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2886
  • Mileage 155,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2017 Nissan Murano SL has been through a presale inspection frersh full synthetic oil service. New All season Tires Installed. Winter tires included. New Rear Brakes and new Rear Shocks.  Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle , Accident free with excellent service records. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2017 Nissan Murano is a versatile five-passenger midsize crossover with ample room for all passengers. It's a smart choice if you want an upscale, V6-powered vehicle without the luxury brand premium. SV brings the navigation package features as well as remote engine start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, roof rails, foglights and power-adjustable front seats. Three optional packages are available for the SV. The Premium package adds a panoramic sunroof, heated seats and mirrors, and an 11-speaker Bose audio system, while the Driver Assistance package offers an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 360-degree parking camera system, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a new drowsy driver warning system. The Premium Plus package bundles the above features and includes unique 18-inch wheels. SL model includes the Bose audio system and the SV's optional Driver Assistance package features plus heated side mirrors, driver seat/mirror memory settings, leather upholstery, heated front seats, ambient interior lighting and a power liftgate. Technology package that includes the panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control and a forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking. Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
Hill Ascent Control
CVT

