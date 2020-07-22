Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Murano

64,906 KM

Details Features

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Dunlop Ford

306-522-6612

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Murano

2017 Nissan Murano

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Murano

SV

Location

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

306-522-6612

  1. 5541057
  2. 5541057
  3. 5541057
  4. 5541057
  5. 5541057
  6. 5541057
  7. 5541057
  8. 5541057
  9. 5541057
  10. 5541057
  11. 5541057
  12. 5541057
  13. 5541057
  14. 5541057
  15. 5541057
  16. 5541057
Contact Seller

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

64,906KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5541057
  • Stock #: 133412T
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH6HN133412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,906 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Driver Knee Airbag
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front fog lamps
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
CVT Transmission
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Knee Air Bag
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
A/T
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
LED brakelights
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Front Camera
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Cross-Traffic Alert
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Regular Amplifier
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Smart Device Integration
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Distance Pacing
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
4.677 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,395 kgs (5,280 lbs)
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Right Side Camera
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Left Side Camera
Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V V6 -inc: remote engine start
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Generic Sun/Moonroof
63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
TIRES: 20"
Passenger Seat
Fuel Capacity: 71.9L
Requires Subscription
Wheels: 20" Machined Aluminum Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bennett Dunlop Ford

2012 Cadillac Escala...
 187,657 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fusion Hyb...
 19,861 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Explorer E...
 103,350 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bennett Dunlop Ford

Bennett Dunlop Ford

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

Call Dealer

306-522-XXXX

(click to show)

306-522-6612

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory