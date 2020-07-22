2017 Nissan Murano

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Driver Knee Airbag Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Temporary spare tire Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Front fog lamps Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer V6 Cylinder Engine Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Privacy Glass DEEP TINTED GLASS Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Air filtration Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat CVT Transmission Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder digital signal processor Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Knee Air Bag Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers A/T Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection LED brakelights Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel Trunk/hatch auto-latch Front Camera Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Cross-Traffic Alert Aluminum Spare Wheel Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Full Carpet Floor Covering Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Regular Amplifier Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Smart Device Integration Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Distance Pacing Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) 4.677 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,395 kgs (5,280 lbs) Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Right Side Camera Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Left Side Camera Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V V6 -inc: remote engine start Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera Generic Sun/Moonroof 63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents TIRES: 20" Passenger Seat Fuel Capacity: 71.9L Requires Subscription Wheels: 20" Machined Aluminum Alloy

