Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

91,675 KM

Details Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Contact Seller

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,675KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR2MM9HC670703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 227289
  • Mileage 91,675 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Nissan Pathfinder 91,675 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Ford Escape Titanium 62,700 KM $33,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lexus LX 600 F Sport 1 Package - Manager Demo for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Lexus LX 600 F Sport 1 Package - Manager Demo 23,500 KM $135,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Pathfinder