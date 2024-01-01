$26,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,675KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR2MM9HC670703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 227289
- Mileage 91,675 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
