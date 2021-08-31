Menu
2017 Nissan Qashqai

65,950 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

2017 Nissan Qashqai

2017 Nissan Qashqai

**New Arrival**

2017 Nissan Qashqai

**New Arrival**

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8007585
  • Stock #: W1645A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # W1645A
  • Mileage 65,950 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Nissan Qashqai Gray SVRecent Arrival!2.0L DOHC CVT with Xtronic AWDReviews:* The Qashqai's high-end features were sometimes-pricey add-ons, but most owners say they're worth the investment, with the parking camera system and premium stereo system in particular being among the favourites. Compact manoeuvrability and all-weather confidence were noted, as were approachable safety and connectivity features. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Mirror(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

