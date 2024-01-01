2017 Nissan Rogue

$14,998+ tax & licensing
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CBK3101
- Mileage 219,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE GOOD SERVICE RECORDS
Our 2017 Nissan Rouge has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle , no serious collisions and good service records. Financing Available on site Trades encouraged. aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. High marks for seat comfort and cargo capacity, 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (170 horsepower, 175 pound-feet of torque) paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that sends power to the front wheels. 17-inch steel wheels, cloth upholstery, sliding and reclining 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, a clever cargo management system, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, a 5-inch infotainment display and a four-speaker CD player with USB input and satellite radio.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
