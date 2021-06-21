2017 Nissan Rogue

+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
LOADED WITH FEATURES FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
Our Nissan Rogue is a rare find with the 3rd row seating.Presale inspection completed ,Fresh full synthetic oil service. Factory powertrain warranty to August 15 2022 or 100,000 km. Financing Available on site, trades welcome additional warranties available to fit every need and budget. We recommend the midrange SV trim with the optional Premium package that adds the surround-view camera system and features like navigation and a hands-free power liftgate. As an added bonus, you get some of the SL trim's more notable features. high marks for seat comfort and cargo capacity,
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9