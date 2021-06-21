Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

62,600 KM

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV LOW KM

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV LOW KM

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

62,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7492662
  Stock #: P2157
  VIN: 5N1AT2MMXHC748295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2157
  • Mileage 62,600 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED WITH FEATURES FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY



Our Nissan Rogue is a rare find with the 3rd row seating.Presale inspection completed ,Fresh full synthetic oil service. Factory powertrain warranty to August 15 2022 or 100,000 km. Financing Available on site, trades welcome additional warranties available to fit every need and budget. We recommend the midrange SV trim with the optional Premium package that adds the surround-view camera system and features like navigation and a hands-free power liftgate. As an added bonus, you get some of the SL trim's more notable features. high marks for seat comfort and cargo capacity,



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
CVT

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

