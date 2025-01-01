$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Porsche Macan
AWD 4DR
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 25T140A
- Mileage 97,843 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Most Fun SUVs. This Porsche Macan boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.*This Porsche Macan Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire Mobility Kit, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Most Fun SUVs, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a reliable Macan today!
