$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958
2017 RAM 1500
TRADESMAN
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10218855
- Stock #: 76480
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 68,777 KM
Vehicle Description
1500Big Horn Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 68,777 Miles! Boasts 23 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM, TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP, GVWR: 6,900 LBS, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, DIESEL GRAY/BLACK, CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, CARPET FLOOR COVERING, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO, Vinyl Rear Seat, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ram 1500 come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.