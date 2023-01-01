Menu
2017 RAM 1500

68,777 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

TRADESMAN

TRADESMAN

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,777KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10218855
  • Stock #: 76480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 68,777 KM

Vehicle Description

1500Big Horn Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 68,777 Miles! Boasts 23 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM, TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP, GVWR: 6,900 LBS, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, DIESEL GRAY/BLACK, CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, CARPET FLOOR COVERING, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO, Vinyl Rear Seat, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ram 1500 come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Carpet Floor Covering

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Bright White Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
GVWR: 6 900 LBS
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI/PR/VI For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure

