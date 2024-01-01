Menu
1500Laramie Longhorn Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 1500 boasts a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 9 ALUMINUM W/CHROME INSERTS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD), TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28V LIMITED , TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, RED PEARL, RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, POWER SUNROOF, PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, GVWR: 3,152 KGS (6,950 LBS), ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6, DELETE 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION, CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

2017 RAM 1500

110,463 KM

Limited

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

110,463KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour RED PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,463 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Air Suspension

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
Red Pearl
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Class IV Hitch Receiver
DELETE 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION
GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED VENTED FRONT BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/CHROME INSERTS (STD)
Requires Subscription
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Bed Cargo Divider/Extender
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28V LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Front & Rear Luxury Floor Mats Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Wood Ram 1500 Badge Bright RAM Badge...
ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Next Generation Engine Controller 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Winter Front Grille Cover 230 Amp Alternator 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) F...

