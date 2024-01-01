Menu
2017 RAM 1500

167,554 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

ST

12058225

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,554KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FTXHS848627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 167,554 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

2017 RAM 1500