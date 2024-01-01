$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
2017 RAM 1500
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
167,554KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FTXHS848627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 167,554 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
