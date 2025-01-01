$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 171,098 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL), TIRES: LT265/70R17E OWL ON/OFF ROAD.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP, LOCKING LUG NUTS, GVWR: 3,084 KGS (6,800 LBS), FOG LAMPS, DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, CARPET FLOOR COVERING, BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ram 1500 come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!
