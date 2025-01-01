Menu
2017 RAM 1500

246,275 KM

Details Description

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

12973885

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

306-502-4322

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
246,275KM
VIN 1C6RR7MT0HS664266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 246,275 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zed Auto

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

2017 RAM 1500