Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

  1. 4697226
  2. 4697226
  3. 4697226
  4. 4697226
Contact Seller

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,675KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4697226
  • Stock #: 19T572A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT0HS799121
Exterior Colour
True Blue Pearl
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

COMING SOON!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Park-Sense rear park assist system
  • True Blue Pearl
  • 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
  • REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
  • Class IV Hitch Receiver
  • COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
  • BRIGHT WHEEL-TO-WHEEL SIDE STEPS
  • GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bridgestone Brand Tires
  • Requires Subscription
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control GPS Navigation 7" Customizable Cluster Display
  • LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Pickup Box Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy L...
  • DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded...
  • SLT PLUS DECOR GROUP -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bridgestone Brand Tires Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS Fog Lamps Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Bright Grille w/Bright Billets Luxury Group Auto-Dimming Rearview ...
  • SLT PREMIUM PLUS EDITION

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2005 Nissan Sentra 1...
 215,201 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz G...
 201,108 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 3500 Laramie
 130,230 KM
$55,999 + tax & lic
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-994-XXXX

(click to show)

306-994-9416

Send A Message