2017 RAM 1500

39,251 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

**New Arrival**

2017 RAM 1500

**New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

  • Listing ID: 5334545
  • Stock #: V307A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT7HS791951

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,251KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # V307A
  • Mileage 39,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a tough truck with all the pulling power you could possibly need. Then look no further than this 2017 SILVER Ram **New Arrival** . Hit the road in the city, or in the country. This truck will do all the hard work for you. Come in to Capital today, or call one of our Product Specialists, and find out more! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-546-6054 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

