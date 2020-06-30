Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Options Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

