$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958
2017 RAM 1500
Laramie
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9899129
- Stock #: 75674
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,065 KM
Vehicle Description
1500LaramieBoasts 27 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Ram 1500 boasts a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTO (8HP70), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW AS.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H LARAMIE , SPRAY IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, POWER SUNROOF, PEARL WHITE, MONOTONE PAINT, LED BED LIGHTING, GVWR: 6,950 LBS, ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBO DIESEL.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Ram 1500!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.