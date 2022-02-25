Menu
2017 Toyota 86

32,478 KM

Details Features

$23,588

+ tax & licensing
$23,588

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2017 Toyota 86

2017 Toyota 86

2017 Toyota 86

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$23,588

+ taxes & licensing

32,478KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8358450
  • Stock #: 2210841
  • VIN: JF1ZNAA17H8700719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2210841
  • Mileage 32,478 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

