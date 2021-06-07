Menu
2017 Toyota Camry

93,211 KM

Details Description

$24,498

+ tax & licensing
Wow Cars

639-590-7118

HYBRID XLE

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

93,211KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7336451
  • Stock #: W255
  • VIN: 4t1bd1fk6hu203731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Creme Brulee Mica
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # W255
  • Mileage 93,211 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Toyota Camry XLE Hybrid includes:-Certified and mechanical inspection-Alloy Wheels-Backup-Camera-Remote Start-Navigation-Leather Seats-Heated Seats-Moonroof-Lane Keeping Assist-Lane Departure Warning-Forward Collision Warning-Blind Spot Monitoring much more.Financing AvailableWelcome to WOW CARS Family!We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

