Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. IIHS Top Safety Pick+. This Toyota Corolla boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Manual transmission. ALPINE WHITE, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna. Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards. IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.

2017 Toyota Corolla

193,185 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla CE

CE

13204601

2017 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,185KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE3HC847579

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PP3808
  • Mileage 193,185 KM

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!IIHS Top Safety Pick+. This Toyota Corolla boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Manual transmission. ALPINE WHITE, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna.* This Toyota Corolla Features the Following Options *Wheels: 15" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards.* This Toyota Corolla is a Superstar! *IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a tried-and-true Corolla today!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers

Rear Defrost

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Alpine White
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Corolla CE Grade
Front collision mitigation
LIGHT GREY FABRIC SEAT TRIM

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-XXXX

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2017 Toyota Corolla