2017 Toyota Corolla
CE
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PP3808
- Mileage 193,185 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!IIHS Top Safety Pick+. This Toyota Corolla boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Manual transmission. ALPINE WHITE, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna.* This Toyota Corolla Features the Following Options *Wheels: 15" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards.* This Toyota Corolla is a Superstar! *IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a tried-and-true Corolla today!
Vehicle Features
