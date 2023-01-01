$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
- Stock #: 23JC25A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,529 KM
Vehicle Description
Corolla iMBaseKBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. Only 60,529 Miles! This Toyota Corolla iM delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering it's smooth transmission. Wheels: 17" x 7" Alloy, Wheels w/Machined Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Toyota Corolla iM Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Tires: 225/45R17 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rocker Panel Extensions, Rigid Cargo Cover.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Toyota Corolla iM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
