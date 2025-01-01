$29,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Highlander
LE Plus
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,921KM
VIN 5TDBZRFH3HS398281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 132,921 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Toyota Highlander LE AWDOdometer: 132,921 km
Price: $29,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Dealer Serviced
-Second set of Winter tires and rims
Highlight features:--Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-All-Wheel Drive
-Premium Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Heated Seats
-Third Row Seating
-Power Lift Gate
-Remote Start
-Snow Mode
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
