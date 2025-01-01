Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander LE AWD
Odometer: 132,921 km
Price: $29,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Dealer Serviced
-Second set of Winter tires and rims

Highlight features:
-Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-All-Wheel Drive
-Premium Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Heated Seats
-Third Row Seating
-Power Lift Gate
-Remote Start
-Snow Mode
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.

Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.

Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

2017 Toyota Highlander

132,921 KM

Details Description

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Highlander

LE Plus

12397725

2017 Toyota Highlander

LE Plus

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,921KM
VIN 5TDBZRFH3HS398281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 132,921 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Toyota Highlander LE AWDOdometer: 132,921 km
Price: $29,990+taxes
Financing Available


WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Dealer Serviced
-Second set of Winter tires and rims


Highlight features:--Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-All-Wheel Drive
-Premium Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Heated Seats
-Third Row Seating
-Power Lift Gate
-Remote Start
-Snow Mode
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-XXXX

639-590-7118

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2017 Toyota Highlander