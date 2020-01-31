Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

2017 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,300KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4656183
  • Stock #: 127177
  • VIN: 5TDDZRFH0HS406782
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door

Check out this great one owner Highlander in the Limited package! Fully loaded with all available options, Toyota Certified with the balance of full coverage warranty up to 100,000 kilometers or May 2022. Excellent finance terms OAC on the spot. The family will be so excited to vacation in this super popular SUV!

Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

