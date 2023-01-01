Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

78,974 KM

Details Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

se

2017 Toyota RAV4

se

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

78,974KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10154964
  • Stock #: 2334271
  • VIN: 2T3JFREV1HW669946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,974 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

