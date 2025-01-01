Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD includes:Odometer: 130,248km <br/> Price: $26,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -one owner <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Lane Keep Departure Warning <br/> -Front Collision Warning <br/> -Blind Spot monitoring <br/> -Premium Alloy Wheels <br/> -Sunroof <br/> -Eco Mode, Sport Mode <br/> -All Wheel Drive <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> - Power Leather Seats <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Heated Steering Wheel <br/> -Remote Start <br/> -Push Button Start <br/> -Power lift-gate <br/> -Adaptive Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available Welcome to WOW CARS Family! <br/> Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118. <br/>

2017 Toyota RAV4

130,248 KM

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4

SE- One Owner

2017 Toyota RAV4

SE- One Owner

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,248KM
VIN 2T3JFREV8HW657132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Currant Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # W948
  • Mileage 130,248 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD includes:Odometer: 130,248km
Price: $26,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-one owner


Highlight Features:--Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Front Collision Warning
-Blind Spot monitoring
-Premium Alloy Wheels
-Sunroof
-Eco Mode, Sport Mode
-All Wheel Drive
-Backup-Camera
- Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Remote Start
-Push Button Start
-Power lift-gate
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2017 Toyota RAV4