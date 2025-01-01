Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 Toyota Sienna Limited AWDOdometer: 121,197km <br/> Price: $35,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> -One Owner <br/> -Fully Loaded (Limited Edition) <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight features:--Blind Spot Monitoring <br/> -Navigation System <br/> -Panoramic Sunroof <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Chrome Alloy Wheels <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Leather Power Seats <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Heated Steering Wheel <br/> -Third Row Seating <br/> -Memory Seats <br/> -Push Button Start <br/> -Remote Start <br/> -Power Lift Gate <br/> -DVD Entertainment System <br/> -Front and Rear Parking Sensors <br/> -Roof Rails <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2017 Toyota Sienna

121,197 KM

Details Description

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota Sienna

Limited AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13195616

2017 Toyota Sienna

Limited AWD

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 13195616
  2. 13195616
  3. 13195616
  4. 13195616
  5. 13195616
  6. 13195616
  7. 13195616
  8. 13195616
  9. 13195616
  10. 13195616
  11. 13195616
  12. 13195616
  13. 13195616
  14. 13195616
  15. 13195616
  16. 13195616
  17. 13195616
  18. 13195616
  19. 13195616
  20. 13195616
  21. 13195616
  22. 13195616
  23. 13195616
  24. 13195616
  25. 13195616
  26. 13195616
  27. 13195616
  28. 13195616
  29. 13195616
Contact Seller

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,197KM
VIN 5TDDZ3DC1HS168302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 121,197 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Toyota Sienna Limited AWDOdometer: 121,197km
Price: $35,990+taxes
Financing Available


WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-One Owner
-Fully Loaded (Limited Edition)




Highlight features:--Blind Spot Monitoring
-Navigation System
-Panoramic Sunroof
-All-Wheel Drive
-Chrome Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Third Row Seating
-Memory Seats
-Push Button Start
-Remote Start
-Power Lift Gate
-DVD Entertainment System
-Front and Rear Parking Sensors
-Roof Rails
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wow Cars

Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SE - Low Km! for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SE - Low Km! 99,471 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SE for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Ford Escape SE 123,579 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE - Low KMS! for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE - Low KMS! 117,036 KM $26,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wow Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2017 Toyota Sienna