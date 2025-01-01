$35,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Toyota Sienna
Limited AWD
2017 Toyota Sienna
Limited AWD
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$35,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,197KM
VIN 5TDDZ3DC1HS168302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 121,197 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Toyota Sienna Limited AWDOdometer: 121,197km
Price: $35,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-One Owner
-Fully Loaded (Limited Edition)
Highlight features:--Blind Spot Monitoring
-Navigation System
-Panoramic Sunroof
-All-Wheel Drive
-Chrome Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Third Row Seating
-Memory Seats
-Push Button Start
-Remote Start
-Power Lift Gate
-DVD Entertainment System
-Front and Rear Parking Sensors
-Roof Rails
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Price: $35,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-One Owner
-Fully Loaded (Limited Edition)
Highlight features:--Blind Spot Monitoring
-Navigation System
-Panoramic Sunroof
-All-Wheel Drive
-Chrome Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Third Row Seating
-Memory Seats
-Push Button Start
-Remote Start
-Power Lift Gate
-DVD Entertainment System
-Front and Rear Parking Sensors
-Roof Rails
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wow Cars
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SE - Low Km! 99,471 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape SE 123,579 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE - Low KMS! 117,036 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wow Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$35,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2017 Toyota Sienna