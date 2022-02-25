Menu
2017 Toyota Sienna

51,089 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2017 Toyota Sienna

2017 Toyota Sienna

2017 Toyota Sienna

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

51,089KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8424636
  • Stock #: 2290681
  • VIN: 5TDDZ3DC7HS173360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,089 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

