2017 Toyota Sienna

71,937 KM

Details Features

$47,900

+ tax & licensing
$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2017 Toyota Sienna

2017 Toyota Sienna

2017 Toyota Sienna

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

71,937KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9562462
  • Stock #: F172711
  • VIN: 5TDDZ3DCXHS170758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,937 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

